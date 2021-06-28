Was the West Coast hotter than the Sahara Desert this weekend? No, but it came close.

SPOKANE, WASH- The West Coast of the United States turned heads around the world for its record heat over the weekend.

We do have an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ben Noll, a meteorologist in New Zealand tweeting that that on Sunday, Portland, Oregon was hotter than about 99.8% of Earth as it smashes its all-time temp record.

The New Zealand meteorologist comparing Portland to the Sahara Desert, pointing out that it was hotter in the desert but the fact that Portland was even part of the conversation was a big deal.

For information on cooling centers across the city of Spokane, you can follow this link.