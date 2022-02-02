Washington native hits it big on Australian game show

MELBOURNE- The Australian game show “Hard Quiz,” went stateside overnight. Tim Osborn who was born and raised in Ephrata now calls Australian home.
Osborn is a diehard Coug and spent many years working at Washington State University as an advisors.
Recently his family moved to Australia as that’s where his wife is from. Osborn tells KHQ the show is top rated in Australia on Wednesday nights, the host Tom Gleason has won 3 straight Australian Entertainer of the Year awards.
Osborn says he’s a huge fan of the show, applied, and the rest is history!
A clip from the show has gone viral on social media where Osborn and Gleason go back and forth on different topics poking fun at America and Australia.
You can watch the clip here, fair warning, there is so language in the clip.
