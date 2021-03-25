OLYMPIA, WASH- Lawmakers in the state senate passed HB 1078, this will restore voting eligibility to any citizen who is not incarcerated or who has been convicted of a felony regardless of the type of conviction.
This legislation will restore voting rights to more than 20,000 Washingtonians according to a press release from the WA Voting Justice.
The group says allowing all citizens in the community to vote gives Washingtonians directly impacted by our criminal legal system a voice in our democracy.
Currently, those leaving prison can get their voting rights back at various different times,
- some when they leave prison,
- some when they are done with community custody,
- some have to wait until all their court fees and other financial obligations are completed.
The big change here is that people currently under community supervision will have eligibility restored. Someone's voting rights won't be revoked due to court debt, and upon release from prison, they will be automatically restored.
The bill itself now heads to the governor's desk, a spokesperson for the governor's office says this is something they have been following closely but could not specifically comment as to when the governor could sign the bill.
We have reached out to multiple lawmakers and will have continuing coverage on this tomorrow morning on the Wake Up Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.