An American D-Day veteran is getting closer to his goal of leaping out of planes when he's 100-years-old.
98-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice caused a sensation in June when he parachuted into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
On Thursday, he parachuted into the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, a land and airborne landing that took place in September of 1944.
Rice described Thursday's jump as "perfect."
"I am the last guy in the 501 (Parachute Infantry Regiment of US 101st Airborne Division) to make the jump in Holland. Two other guys tried to beat me to it, but I beat them to it," Rice said.