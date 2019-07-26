When a bear in Colorado had some trouble getting food from a dumpster, he did the only thing he could: He took the whole dumpster.
Surveillance video shows the bear in Lyons, Colorado pushing through a fence.
He sniffs around for a bit then he finds exactly what he was looking for inside the dumpster. He tried to get inside it but the bear-proof dumpster did it's job.
After a few tries, he gave up trying to get in the dumpster, and decided to back the whole thing out. Periodically he would attempt to get in the dumpster again before pulling it down the street.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the bear took the dumpster down the street before he eventually left it behind.