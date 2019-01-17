Body camera video released by Spokane Police allegedly shows a man in a violent confrontation, attacking officers.
Spokane Police say several officers were involved in the confrontation Tuesday night, when they stopped 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt. Officers say they first spotted him swerving, hitting a curb, and running a red light at Market and Wellesley, and pulled him over on Cook Street. Once he stopped, officers say Aamodt got out of his car and confronted them, ignoring their commands to get back in his car.
Police say Aamodt then lunged at one of the officers, threatening to kill him, so another officer used his taser on him, which didn't do anything. Police say Aamodt then charged the second officer, grabbed onto him and his gun, and tried to take it. He then tackled the officer to the ground, repeatedly hit him, tried to bite the officer's throat and drove his thumb into the officer's eyeball.
By then, other officers got there and managed to arrest him after another significant physical struggle.
#Breaking: 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt the man accused of assaulting multiple Spokane Police Officers Tuesday night escorted in by multiple police officers. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/FU1fKI70mv— Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) January 17, 2019
On Thursday, Aamodt made his first court appearance. He was shackled and escorted by several officers.
His bond was set at $100,000.
His next court date is scheduled for for Jan. 29th