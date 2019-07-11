Dramatic courtroom footage shows two brothers in Ohio lunging at the man convicted of murdering their mother.

It happened Thursday morning at a sentencing hearing for 62-year-old Dale Williams, who had previously pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.

Just as the victim's daughter was about to make a statement, her brothers lunged at Williams in an apparent attempt to attack him. Police eventually tased one of the brothers before putting both men in handcuffs.

Williams was taken a nearby hospital to be checked out. His sentencing hearing was postponed.

He could face 23 years to life in prison.

