Dramatic courtroom footage shows two brothers in Ohio lunging at the man convicted of murdering their mother.
It happened Thursday morning at a sentencing hearing for 62-year-old Dale Williams, who had previously pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.
Just as the victim's daughter was about to make a statement, her brothers lunged at Williams in an apparent attempt to attack him. Police eventually tased one of the brothers before putting both men in handcuffs.
Williams was taken a nearby hospital to be checked out. His sentencing hearing was postponed.
He could face 23 years to life in prison.