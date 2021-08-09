WATCH: Canadian Air Force airlifts passenger off a Norwegian Cruise ship in Alaska

CHECLESET BAY, AK- On August 8th the passengers on board the Norwegian Encore operated by Norwegian cruise lines witnessed a rescue operation for a distressed passenger.

According to a passenger on vacation from Spokane, The Royal Canadian Air Force dropped 3 members onto the ship to retrieve a passenger.

The helicopter performed tight maneuvers to get up close enough to hoist up a basket.

The passenger was talking as they sat in the basket, that’s according to the passenger sending photos and video to KHQ.

Due to this, they lost a day in Skagway. The ship departed out of Seattle.

KHQ has reached out to the cruise line.

