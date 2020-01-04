A bizarre pursuit of suspected armed carjackers in California on Saturday ended with hugging and a citizen's arrest.
Riverside California Highway Patrol say the carjacking took place in the Chino area just after 3 p-m. The suspected carjacking vehicle was spotted on the 91 Freeway and Highway Patrol says the suspects were possibly armed.
The vehicle was seen going through intersections at high speeds while ignoring street lights in the Brea area.
At one point, the vehicle crashed into another car at an intersection, but continued driving. A short time later, the car crashed into a wall.
Two people could be seen running on foot into some nearby shrubs. After running out of breath, the two suspects gave each other a hug and surrendered to what appeared to be good Samaritans passing by.
Nearly 10 minutes later, police arrived on scene and took both suspected carjackers into custody.
