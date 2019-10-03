A budding friendship was on display Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Kris the cheetah cub is the lone survivor of a litter of three. So since Kris didn't have any built in playmates, the zoo found another lonely critter.
Remus was a rescue dog and was also in need of someone to play with.
Remus keeps Kris company and is helping to teach the cheetah social lessons through play and engagement. This is actually the sixth time the zoo has paired a cheetah and a dog to be buddies. Caretakers say the two will likely be friends for a couple of years before they grow apart, but right now, they seem to enjoy chasing each other and playing ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.