Coyotes rarely attack humans but one seemingly came out of nowhere and viciously attacked a police officer in Ohio and it was caught on video.
Officer James Tripp was helping a stranded motorist in Columbus Thursday night when the coyote attacked, biting him several times.
The officer punched the coyote but had to call for backup. They used a taser but that didn't stop the angry coyote. So they eventually had to use a gun to humanely put the animal down.
The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
