A deputy in Florida found a bicyclist in the middle of the road, apparently injured and stopped to help Tuesday night. However, the man seemed intent on getting tased.
Body camera footage from Pasco County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Richard Jones shows Sgt. Jones stopped to check on 43-year-old Bradley Allen just after 11pm Tuesday. Allen is seen still on the ground and almost immediately becoming confrontational with Sgt. Jones.
"Get your f****** light out of my face," Allen can be heard saying while Sgt. Jones replies, "Buddy I'm trying to help you."
Sgt. Jones tries to get information from Allen while trying to figure out how he came in the middle of the road. Allen then begins to get aggressive and curses at Sgt. Jones.
Exercising patience and still trying to figure out what happened, Sgt. Jones tells Allen that he's going to have to tase him.
"You f****** tase me then," Allen responds.
Eventually, after disobeying commands and lunging at Sgt. Jones, Allen gets his wish as Sgt. Jones deployed his Taser.
Allen was eventually put in handcuffs and after being medically cleared was taken to jail and charges with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.