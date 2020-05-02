The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flew over Atlanta today to honor front-line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.
The jets are the demonstration squadrons of the the US Navy and Air Force.
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds first flew to Baltimore and Washington D.C. for a similar flyover earlier in the day before making their way down to Georgia where they passed over several area hospitals.
Similar displays have been taking place in other cities across the nation to honor healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers helping to fight COVID-19.
