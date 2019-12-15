SPOKANE, Wash. - After some unexpected snow fell this morning in Spokane, most roadways are still slushy or at least wet. Overnight we'll see temperatures dip down into the mid 20s, making for an icy morning commute.
Make sure to slow down and give yourself some extra time, especially on residential roads. Prepare for winter weather driving conditions as we are also watching for patches of fog and freezing fog, which could also impact your morning commute.
The start to the week is looking fairly quiet, we're just expecting some cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 30s. Our next chance for showers will be Wednesday.
