WATCH: Georgia officer hangs on as suspect drives away from traffic stop

Newly-released dash camera video shows a Georgia police officer being pinned in a car and later dragged several feet by a suspect who tried to get away.
It happened earlier this month during a traffic stop in Alpharetta.
The officer attempted to arrest 24-year-old Dennis Aguirre who had just been pulled over for "reckless" driving.
Police said the officer saw illegal drugs in the car, and later suspected Aguirre was impaired.
When the officer told him to get out of the car and put his hands behind his back, Aguirre began to struggle and somehow managed to get back into his car. He then attempted to drive off, dragging the officer several feet before the officer was able to turn the car off.
Aguirre continued to struggle with the officer and even tried to run away. Eventually, he was tackled to the ground and taken into custody.