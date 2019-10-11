A reptile park in Australia is breeding highly venomous spiders to make anti-venom for funnel-web bites across the continent.
Australian Reptile Park said the spiders are being bred to research antidotes essential for treating venomous spider bites in Australia.
Viral footage shows more than 100 venomous spiders crawling out of an egg sac in Australia.
Park officials said the spiders hatched on Tuesday and were only the first of eleven egg sacs.
"Not a lot is known about raising funnel-webs in captivity from juveniles right through to mature, so what we're doing is lots of different experiments, and having these high numbers of babies come into the program is really helpful for us to work out exactly the best way to keep them to get the most of them to maturity," Kane Christensen from the Australian Reptile Park said.
This is the park's first time breeding funnel-webs in captivity at their research facility. The funnel-web spider is native to Australia, found in cool and humid areas.
Its venom can kill adult humans within 15 minutes of left untreated.
