An iPhone that fell from a plane in flight was found a year later with a recording of the fall.
Haukur Snorrason was flying his plane over southern Iceland in summer 2018 to film a flood in the river. While filming, he accidentally dropped his phone out of the open airplane window.
He tried to find the phone afterwards but had no luck.
Over a year later, he received a call from the land owner after people walking around the area found the phone. The landowner charged it and was able to get hold of the owner.
After 13 months outside in the Icelandic weather, the iPhone 6S still works and the video from the fall is still on it.
Haukur says he had totally forgotten about the phone.