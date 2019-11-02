KHQ's E-Gaming channel, Just Add Monsters is doing a live, 24-hour gaming stream for Extra Life, an online grassroots movement that raises money for the children's miracle network hospitals by playing games!
The stream started at Noon on Saturday and will run for 24 hours (technically, 25 because of Daylight Saving Time!), so you have until noon on Sunday to tune in and donate to a good cause!
If you would like to tune in or donate money, check out the stream HERE.
