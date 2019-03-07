Watch again

A kitty-cat in Montana just found internet fame in the best possible way.

Jennifer Brooke at Sprout Montessori in Missoula posted an incredible video to Facebook on Thursday initially showing what looks like the back end of a cat mounted to a wall above a doorway.

However, as Jennifer moves to the other side of the doorway, we see "Loki" her cat with an adorable "What have I got myself into?" face, mixed with a little bit of a "Can you quit filming and give me a hand, please?"

Jennifer and the children are laughing at (with?) Loki's misfortune as the big kitty tried to remove himself from the predicament.

Finally, Loki decides it's best to get out the way he came in and eventually is able to back himself out of the tight hole.

It's unclear how Loki got himself into the situation, but he was able to uncork himself and dismount perfectly to the floor below.

A very "Garfield - 'I hate Mondays'" moment for Loki the cat on a Thursday.