One member of the famed tightrope-walking Wallenda family took her last walk Thursday in Florida.
Nik Wallenda and his 67-year-old mother, Delilah performed a high wire walk to kick off Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's grand celebration weekend.
The mother and son walked on a half-inch wide high wire 150-feet in the air, between two of the hotel towers.
Delilah, who recently had back and hip replacement surgery, and Nik, last performed together 8 years ago in Puerto Rico when they re-created a high-wire walk that took the life of 73-year-old Karl Wallenda, Nik's great-grandfather.
