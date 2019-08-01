A 65-year-old woman was recently tased and arrested in Oklahoma after she refused to sign a traffic ticket for a broken tail light.
Body camera footage shows the incident unfolding in Cashion County.
The officer was trying to issue an $80, but the woman refused to sign it. That's when the officer told her she was under arrest and ordered her to get out of the car.
After a brief back-and-forth the woman rolled up her window and took off.
The officer got in his patrol car and chased her until she pulled over into a nearby parking lot. The officer approached the woman with a gun and eventually pulls her out of the truck.
The woman resisted the arrest and eventually kicked the officer in the groin, so the officer deployed his stun gun and placed her in handcuffs.
The woman was charged with a felony for assault on a police officer as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.