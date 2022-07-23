Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts. * WHERE...Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast and Southeast Washington and North and North Central Idaho. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat will initially build over the Okanogan Valley, lower Columbia Valley, and Lewiston- Clarkston area Tuesday and then spread throughout the Inland Northwest during the week. The peak of the heatwave is expected to be Thursday and Friday. There is some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down so dangerous heat may continue into next weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&