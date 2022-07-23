An excessive heat watch is in place Tuesday through Friday this week, with temperatures creeping into the triple digits across the Inland Northwest.
Our highs will be staying in the low-90s Saturday through Monday, but after that it’s time to stay inside with the air conditioning on full-blast or head out to the water.
The heat watch will start Tuesday, as the highs climb into the mid-to-high-90s, with temperatures reaching as high as 99 degrees Wednesday in Spokane.
Our biggest concern is Thursday. The forecast shows Spokane will hit 100 degrees on the dot that day. This is dangerous heat, and the hottest we have seen all season, so be extra cautious when spending time outdoors. Sunscreen and water will be your best friends this week!
Enjoy the sunshine everyone and stay safe!
