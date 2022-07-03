Here is a look at the current flash flood warnings that are in place across the state.
Stevens County and Ferry County up north have been issued a flash flood warning until 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Grant County, Chelan County, and Douglas County in Central Washington have their own flash flood warnings that are set to expire Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Looking ahead, Sunday night will bring scattered showers and storms for the Inland Northwest, including the chance for hail up to a quarter size. However, these storms are looking to mostly clear out by Monday evening for the Fourth of July celebrations.
Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! And for the counties who have flash flood warnings in place, it is especially important to try and stay off the roads.
