A heart-stopping video shows a first time paragliding Danish tourist and her pilot making a harrowing emergency landing.
They ran into trouble when the main rope of their parachute snapped in mid-air last Friday.
The pilot and the 70-year-old Danish tourist landed into the sea with their emergency parachute and plunged into the water. The pilot said the tourist remained calm during the incident and followed his instructions as he steered them into the sea.
He also said the video was recovered two days after the incident and will be shown to would-be pilots at training courses.
The Danish tourist seemed unfazed by the dramatic descent, vowing to come back next year for more paragliding.