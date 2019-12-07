UPDATE:
Phoenix Police say they have located and arrested a man they believe tried to steal a wheelchair from a woman while she was still sitting in it.
The suspect was located and arrested for two outstanding warrants on Saturday and identified as 26-year-old Austin Brett Shurbutt.
Previous Coverage:
Police in Phoenix are looking for the man who tried stealing a wheelchair from a woman while she was still sitting in it!
The incident was caught on camera on Friday inside a light rail car.
The man is seen on the video forcing the woman from her chair and then trying to take off with it. The woman screamed for help as she fell from her chair.
Thankfully some bystanders stepped in and stopped the man from getting away with the chair, but he was able to escape. The woman suffered only bruising and soreness.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, age 22-28, 5-foot-6 to 6-foot, 200-215 pounds, dirty-blonde hair, a goatee and is wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and reindeer slippers.
