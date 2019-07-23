Will people in dinosaur costumes doing every day things ever not be funny?
Charles Cross police officers in Britain found a T-Rex while on patrol near Royal William Yard this week?
Dashcam footage shows the T-Rex-costumed runner was quite speedy. Police officers, laughing, chased the runner. One officer said on camera, “You wonder why they became extinct, don’t you?”
The officers later tweeted, “We can confirm the 'do-you-think-he-saw us' is real and can run real fast!”
The answer is no. It won't ever stop being funny. Rock on, dinosaurs!
KHQ Intern Hannah Mumm wrote this article.