President Trump tweeted a video message from his suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying in part, that he looks "forward to finishing up the campaign the way we started."
Trump mentioned in the video that when he arrived at the hospital he wasn't feeling well, but said he is feeling better now.
Trump said in the video that "the real test" would come over the "next period of a few days." He didn't mention any specific symptoms or prognosis.
