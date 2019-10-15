A massive mastiff had to be carried off a mountain in Utah by search and rescue members after the dog was injured while hiking.
Floyd, the 190-pound mastiff, was injured while hiking with his human in Salt Lake County on Sunday. Rescuers said Floyd made the 2 mile hike up the mountain, but when if came time to come back down, he simply wouldn't budge.
A search and rescue team sprang into action and made the two mile hike up to Floyd. They put him on a stretcher and then carried 3-year-old pup all the way back down the mountain.
Rescuers said Floyd was happy to be assisted and is a good boy.
