WARNING: The Spokane Police Department will be showing a presentation surrounding the fatal shooting of a man back in January. We expect body camera footage to be included in this presentation. Some viewers may find that footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Spokane Police Department is holding a press conference regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on January 7, 2019.

In August, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell announced that Spokane Police officer Brandon Rankin would not face charges in the death of 35-year-old David Novak.

Several of Novak's family members were present at the time of Haskell's announcement and confronted him with their displeasure.

"It is my son, it is our loved one, shame on you," Novak's mother angrily told Haskell last month.

Novak's family released redacted body cam footage of the on Thursday.

Back on January 7, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Montgomery after a caller said her neighbor was outside shooting at her and others inside the home.

Following the criminal investigation, an administrative investigation by the Spokane Police Department was launched to look into any possible policy violations.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers “observed the suspect holding a long object, which they believed to be consistent with a rifle or shotgun,” according to a news release from Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl. One officer, identified as Rankin, fired his gun, which resulted in Novak's death.

The weapon, which turned out to be a bat, was never found.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am. Once it begins, it will appear in the video player above.