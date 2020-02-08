A Spokane tattoo shop is offering up a $1000 reward for information that leads to the positive identification of the man they say stole nearly $10,000 worth of equipment.
Anchored Art Tattoo and Gallery posted surveillance photos on social media of the man they say stole items from their 7th floor shop in the Paulsen building on West Riverside.
The shop said the man was with a woman in a baseball cap and didn't appear to be knowledgeable about tattoo equipment based on what he stole and what he left behind.
The shop asked citizens to be on the lookout for someone who matched the man in the photos, or is trying to sell tattoo-related items (a full list of the exact items taken can be found on the shop's Instagram page):
If you know anything, you can contact the shop at (509) 747-5020, send them a message on Instagram, or call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
