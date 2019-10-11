A street fight between a motorist and a homeless man in downtown Austin Wednesday morning escalated to the point where the homeless man threw a scooter through the rear windshield of the other man's car.
Lawrence Black said he was on his way to work when a man stepped into the intersection and blocked traffic. Black said the man began punching and kicking his car. When Black stepped out of his car to confront him, he said the man attacked him.
Cell phone video, taken from the ninth floor of a high rise at that intersection, shows Black pinning his alleged aggressor down and then releasing him.
That's when the man jumps up, grabs a scooter off the sidewalk and hurls it into the rear windshield of Black's parked car. He then runs down the street and out of the video frame.
"We do need to have this discussion and we're not all going to agree, but we need to find something that works, something that isn't just shuffling the problem under the carpet and blaming the homeless people for being homeless," Black told local media.
Austin Police said its property crimes unit is investigating this as criminal mischief. They said they haven't found the suspect yet.
Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the incident via twitter days after he sent an ultimatum to Austin's mayor.
He said if Austin doesn't fix its homeless crisis by November 1, he'll unleash the full authority of every state agency to protect the health and safety of all Texans. The mayor responded by saying he welcomed the support.
