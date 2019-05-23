Hollywood's latest thing seems to be making sequels to movies that happened decades ago, while ignoring previous sequels.
The Halloween franchise did it. The Alien franchise did it. And now the Terminator franchise is jumping on board with Terminator: Dark Fate.
But I'm not mad about it.
The trailer for the new Terminator movie was released on Thursday and it looks incredible!
The film features Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Conner and teases us with the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800.
The trailer doesn't offer up much of a plot, but the story - conceived by original series creator James Cameron - takes place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day and ignores all other Terminator sequels.
The film is produced by Cameron and directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller. It will be in theaters November 1, 2019.