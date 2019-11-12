A horrifying head-on train collision in India was caught on video.
Surveillance camera video released by Indian Railways showed the moment when the passenger trains ran into each other.
It happened Monday in India's southern city of Hyderabad.
Six cars of a local train and three cars of an express were knocked off the rails by the force of the collision.
Some passengers could be seen running away after the impact. At least 12 people were injured, including one of the train drivers.
The trapped driver was extricated in a rescue operation that took more than six hours. The trains were not traveling at high speed, which averted an even worse disaster.
Authorities have launched an investigation, but first indications point to a signal glitch.
