Dramatic footage from a security camera in Spokane Valley shows just how intense the winds were in the Inland Northwest on Saturday.
Jason Barber sent us video from his house showing strong winds easily taking down a tree. That tree, unfortunately, landed on a parked car. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident. Barber told us much of Saturday was spent cleaning up the mess.
As of Saturday evening, Spokane's max wind gust was clocked at 52 miles per hour, while Coeur d'Alene saw a max wind gust of 48 miles per hour.
