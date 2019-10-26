A terrifying fall and a dramatic rescue in Canada.
Two window-washers had to be rescued after their platform started swinging in high winds and one fell from the platform.
The heart-stopping drama happened Friday at the tallest tower in Edmonton, Alberta.
The worker who fell was saved by his safety harness. His predicament was caught on amateur video as fire and rescue crews responded to the scene.
They set up a ladder and helped him to safety, lowering him to the ground.
The swinging platform smashed some windows in the high-rise, but no one involved suffered any injuries.
The street next to the building was blocked off for hours for the rescue and clean up.
It's unclear whether the window washers started working before a wind warning was issued for the Edmonton area.
Canada's Occupational Health and Safety Agency is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.