SPOKANE, WASH- Thousands of people are getting ready to run Bloomsday in person for the first time since the pandemic!
Close to 24,000 people will run through the streets of downtown Spokane! But hundreds more will participate virtually across the country!
Race Director Jon Neill says 47 states are currently represented on the virtual front and 14 countries!
But Neill would like to see all 50 states take part!
The states missing:
- Kentucky
- Delaware
- New Hampshire
You might remember last year, Delaware was a holdout until the very end.
Now the question you might be asking is, why should someone with no affiliation take part in this race?
Bloomsday is a nonprofit, the funds are donated back to the Lilac Bloomsday Foundation which works to get kids involved in outdoor sports with a heavy focus on running. Another percentage of the funding will be donated back to the West Central Community Center.
KHQ has been working sources and connections to get these three states in play, our sister NBC station “My NBC 5,” which broadcasts in New Hampshire and Vermont ran a story last night. Fingers crossed!
WATCH: Our sister NBC station @MyNBC5 is working to help us find a few people in New Hampshire!@WRDENews think you can help us in Delaware?@wnkytv think you can help us in Kentucky?@bloomsdayrun Watch my story tonight at 6 on @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/qapYNFUX3y— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) April 27, 2022
You can sign up here for Bloomsday by following this link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.