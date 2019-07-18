Due to red flag warnings in the area, the KHQ Weather Authority Alert Team has activated a Weather Authority Alert
Red Flag warnings for the upper and lower Columbia Basin have now been extended into Southern Spokane County, the Palouse and LC Valley.
The combination of high winds above 25 mph and low relative humidity's between 15-25% will bring critical fire weather through this evening. Because of this we have issued a Weather Authority Alert through 11pm tonight.
Please be extra vigilant and remember to never throw lit cigarettes out a car window and make sure to completely put out campfires before leaving your campsite.
