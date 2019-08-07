Watch again

Today is a similar day to yesterday with a lot going on between the heat and air quality. Here in Spokane we are seeing if we can hit the 100° mark after hitting 97° yesterday. The smoke remains in our area leaving us with an Air Quality Alert until further notice. We are continuing to expect unhealthy air quality. Children, the elderly and anyone with a respiratory illness should take extra caution outdoors.

A Heat Advisory remains in place until 8pm tonight. Temperatures will be hot enough for heat related illnesses to occur. Stay hydrated! Outdoor pets should be coming inside in this heat, also make sure they have water. If you don't have air conditioning think about swinging by the mall to cool down.

We have a Red Flag warning in place for Southeastern Washington into Oregon. This means that any new or existing fires will be capable of spreading quickly. Outdoor burning is NOT encouraged. To the West of that Red Flag warning a Fire Weather Watch is in place. Both of these have been issued due to thunderstorm activity expected to hit the area over the next several days. The possible frequent lightning combined with the dry fire fuels could lead to new fires.

The good news is changes are coming! Tomorrow we will start to watch low pressure move in bringing us mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow night. A cold front pushes in Friday giving us the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. Overall, Friday through Wednesday we are anticipating a cooler and wetter pattern than what we have been seeing. By Sunday temperatures are expected to be in the 70's.