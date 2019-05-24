We are under a Weather Authority Alert today with unsettled weather working in our direction as an area of Low Pressure pushes down from the North bringing with it the threat of widespread showers across the Inland Northwest and the possibility for thunderstorms. This morning we've already been tracking thunderstorms near Seattle. Lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds and hail could arrive with thunderstorm activity. Areas with burn scars will be watched closely as flooding there could be a threat. Mudslides and rockslides would also be possible for areas with steep terrain. The showers are looking to linger all the way overnight into tomorrow.
Weather Authority Alert: Thunderstorms For Your Friday
