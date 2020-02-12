I hope you've all enjoyed the gorgeous sunshine, because we've got some rain and snow showers heading our way over the next few days.
The rest of Wednesday night will be fairly calm. We'll see some cloudy skies and potentially patchy freezing fog to finish off our evening, along with overnight lows in the upper 20s. That patchy fog will probably stick around through your drive to work on Thursday morning, so keep an eye out for that! Daytime highs on Thursday will hover around the low to mid 40s for Spokane.
We'll also see some gusty winds start to kick up on Thursday, and I'm tracking a band of rain that looks like it will sweep over Spokane late Thursday afternoon. That will turn into a chance of rain and snow as we move through the overnight hours. Overnight lows for Thursday will be around freezing.
There's a good chance the sun will peek out again for Valentine's Day, but those gusty winds aren't going anywhere. Expect gusts potentially above 20 MPH throughout the day along with daytime highs once again in the mid 40s. I'm also tracking a chance of snow for late Friday night. Overnight lows will be around freezing, so the Spokane area could wake up to about a half an inch of snow on the ground come Saturday morning.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
35°F
Clear
47°F / 25°F
8 PM
33°F
9 PM
32°F
10 PM
31°F
11 PM
32°F
12 AM
31°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane sushi restaurant under scrutiny after videos of apparent kitchen violations surface on Facebook
- 'So you want me to have sex with your kids?' Cusick man arrested on child sex crime charges
- Central Valley HS student succumbs to injuries from I-90 Post Falls crash
- QQ Sushi & Kitchen owner fires two employees after release of videos showing apparent kitchen violations
- WSP Trooper discovers suspect produces music while driving semi truck
- How unique is your name? One website seeks to find out
- "It's scary. We need to feed our kids" -- North Spokane hotel employees not paid, building hit with eviction notice
- Verizon customer's service restored following outage from "fiber issue"
- Avista: Smart Meters are not to blame for higher energy bills
- 21-year-old Spokane man shot and killed outside McDonald's over missing phone
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.