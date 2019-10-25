It's a question every parent has asked themselves: When is it ok to leave your child home alone?
A new study is shedding light on what age experts say is okay.
Researchers asked nearly 500 social workers what age would be considered neglect if a child was left home alone for at least four hours.
The majority felt it would be neglect if the child was 10-years-old or younger, but only 11-percent felt that way if the child was 12.
However, that is only as long as there were no injuries and there were no state laws on the topic.
Experts say that every child is different and they advise parents to talk with their pediatricians.
