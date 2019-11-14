First used in America in the mid 19th century, utility poles have pretty much stayed the same.
The under appreciated, overlooked fixtures hold up power lines and cables and keep them out of our way.
But I was driving around the South Hill the day, and normally I don't pay much mind to utility poles, but there was one that stood out and sparked my interest on the corner of 29th and High Drive. It was different.
The pole had a brown cylindrical, cheese grater or a bingo cage-looking thing perched on top.
What is it?
I've driven by it multiple times and never gave it more than a passing thought before quickly switching my train of thought to what I was going to make for dinner.
However, after getting an email at the station from a viewer also wondering what it was, I felt comfort knowing I wasn't alone in my curiosity and decided to find out.
It's definitely a communication device of some sort. I initially thought it had to be associated with the much-hyped 5G that's being installed across the country. So I emailed a photo of it to Verizon to ask them what they knew about it.
I received a quick response from Public Relations Manager Heidi Flato, who confirmed it is equipment owned by Verizon, but it wasn't related to 5G. Flato actually told me those are 4G LTE small cell nodes.
Essentially they are cell phone towers, but unlike macro cell towers that are large and obtrusive, and universally unconvincing as trees (have you seen the cell phone towers disguised as trees? The Little Rascals in a trench coat pretending to be an adult is a more convincing disguise).
These 4G LTE small cell nodes are used by cell phone companies like Verizon and mounted to existing structures, like utility poles and street lamps. It helps blend them into an existing environment instead of adding more towers.
Verizon told me they've installed a total of 25 of their small cell nodes in the Spokane area, however, none are in service yet. Flato said once they are turned on, they will add capacity to Verizon's network and improve the customer experience in town.
So what about 5G? I asked Verizon when we can expect that here in Spokane and Flato said they didn't have any immediate plans, but she would keep us updated.
I also reached out to Avista to see what they get out of the deal, if anything, and did not hear back by the time this story aired. If I do hear back from them, I'll be sure to update this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.