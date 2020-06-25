You may have seen a video or two circulating around social media claiming Apple and Google have secretly uploaded a tracking app on your phone without permission under the guise of tracking COVID-19 exposure.
Then again, perhaps you didn't see it as Facebook flagged it as part of their effort to fight the spread of misinformation.
If you go to your settings -> privacy -> health, you'll see "COVID-19 Exposure Logging" at the very top. But you'll also most likely not be able to turn it on.
Google and Apple announced last month they were teaming up to create smartphone technology that will help public health agencies track the coronavirus. The systems uses Bluetooth technology in phones to alert people if they've been in the vicinity of someone who has the virus, but both companies say location data is not stored, and the Bluetooth identifiers don't give out identities of individuals.
"This will allow your device to use Bluetooth to broadcast a random identifier (the “Bluetooth identifiers”), a string of random numbers that changes every 10–20 minutes," Apple's privacy statement reads. "They are generated cryptographically on your device from a randomly generated key (the “random device key”) that changes at least every 24 hours to further protect your privacy. The Bluetooth identifiers and the random device keys do not include information about your location or identity."
If you're phone's software is updated, it's most likely on your phone, but it's not something that's automatically and secretly turned on. You have to turn it on by opting in.
Right now, opting in isn't an option as only a handful of states have agreed to use the technology.
How exactly does it work?
So essentially, let's say you can opt in and there's a 21 case outbreak at a Spokane County restaurant you visited. If one of the 21 people who tested positive also had the exposure log turned on and then reported the positive case, you would be notified if you fell within the 14 day log.
"If you are notified of an exposure event, the app may generate an Exposure Risk Value, which the government or public health authority may use to tailor its guidance to you and to help it manage the COVID-19 pandemic," Apple's statement says.
Both companies say only public health authorities will have access to the technology and their apps that work with the technology must meet specific criteria around privacy, security and data control.
In an article from earlier this month, 9to5Mac.com said Washington would not be participating in the technology and a response from Idaho was never returned.
Local leaders have been pushing for security in consumer privacy. Senator Maria Cantwell recently introduced the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act.
Both Apple and Google say they plan on removing the feature when the pandemic ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.