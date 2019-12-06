NEW YORK (AP) - It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time. The company says the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
It’s an embarrassing setback for Amazon. The online shopping has been working to cut its delivery time in half to one day from two for its Prime members, who pay $119 for speedier delivery and other perks
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.