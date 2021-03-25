SPOKANE, Wash- This photo making the rounds on social media has a lot of people scratching their heads.
Right now, all eyes are on Gonzaga basketball. Even former President Obama is saying Gonzaga is going all the way.
So when the McDonald's All American Games Twitter tweeted out a photo with the caption that says "Don't @ me" adding “Washington is the new mecca of basketball.”
People were confused, as features a picture of the Space Needle.
Experts and sporting fans can’t seem to agree on what photo is in reference to, but one thing everybody seems to call into question why is the Space Needle is on the photo.
KHQ reporter Christian Saez took to Twitter and "fixed it," adding a photo of Hoopfest to the background.
Fixed it. #HooptownUSA https://t.co/gDbka0BQNF pic.twitter.com/TWJuEjtaVI— Christian Saez🎙 (@cjjsaez) March 24, 2021
Saez wasn't the only person who felt it needed a change. The overall response to the photo on Twitter is that they missed the mark.
So if you have a Twitter account, or if you have a friend living in a far off city today might be the day to send them a text message and remind them that Spokane and Gonzaga are both very real places that love basketball… and are the mecca of basketball in Washington.
