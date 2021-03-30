Who is calling us from a 564 area code?

SPOKANE, Wash- The next time you get a phone call from a 564-area code don’t hang up. That phone call is coming from the west side of the state.
The 360-area code was exhausted, meaning there’s no more phone numbers in that area code to distribute.
564 is the new overlay area code for the 360-area code.
An area code overlay occurs when more than one area code serves the same geographic area.
With an overlay, current customers keep their area code and telephone number, new customers, or business is adding lines will pick up the 564 number.
Moving forward people on the west side of the state, Seattle, Olympia and Bellingham will start using this area code.
New numbers are in distribution now.
The North American Numbering Plan group plans these numbers, they say an overlay is easier than splitting the region and changing everybody’s numbers.
The group starts planning the area code relief process starts 36 months prior to exhaust.
More locally, in Spokane the 509-area code still has a lot of life left in it, the number is set to exhaust the second quarter of 2026.
