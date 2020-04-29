COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The SWAT Team was after Sheena Ober's husband, but now she is the one left trying to pick up the pieces.

Her home is currently unlivable. The carpet is covered in burn marks, picture frames shattered on the floor and the strong smell of tear gas still in the air.

"I was devastated honestly. That is supposed to be your safe haven. That's my home, that is the most intimate thing and to see it just destroyed heartlessly, and unnecessarily, it was devastating." she said.

On Saturday, Sheena's husband John Ober was involved in an hours-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police.

Officers say it began when John pulled a knife on Sheena and another person in the apartment. Ober slashed at them both forcing them to run for help. By the time officers arrived, Ober had barricaded himself in the attic.

Over the next several hours officers tried to talk him into surrendering but eventually use of force was authorized to make the arrest.

Looking around at the damage left behind, Sheena wishes they could have used less force.

"They could have done their job, could have apprehended him, and I could still have a home to live in. Now I'm homeless because of this, and this wasn't my fault that this happened." she said.

The SWAT team was told Ober was armed and police officials warned him what would happen if he didn't surrender on his own.

This was really his decision. You give somebody the option and you say this is what we are going to do, and its going to make your apartment uninhabitable and he refuses to come out, and we have a legal obligation to take them into custody." said Captain Dave Hagar with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, "Its really back on her husband and that family group. We are not going to pay for it."

Judges across the country agree, ruling that law enforcement can't be held liable if they were responding to a credible threat.

So now Sheena is stuck in the middle, innocent, but left without anything.

"I'm having to find and pay for a place to live. Its just not dealing with when already dealing with the incident itself that happened." She said.