LATEST EVACUATIONS
- Level 1 Notice for Smyrna
- Level 2 Evacuation Notice: Beverly, Schawana, Wanapum Village
- Level 1 Evacuations remain for Wannapum Village (Grant County). The only Level 3 Evacs are for Beverly Burke Road between SR26 ans SR243. All people have been notified. Maintain situational awareness if you live nearby.
Fire crews are working to knock down a wildfire burning in Grant County, forcing evacuations after jumping to 3,000 acres overnight.
Multiple agencies are in place, with all of Mattawa still in the dark. Crews say the fire is pushing east, so they are not initiating any new evacuations at this time.
Level 3 evacuations have been placed for the Beverly Burke and Road T area. Level 1 evacuations remain for Wanupum Village.
Deputies say windy conditions, along with heavy brush, sage and grass, are fueling the fire.
Along with Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Mattawa Police and the Department of Transportation, six fire agencies are on the scene.
Deputies say unless you are within three miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk. There is no risk right now for Benton and Franklin.
State Route 243 is open for traffic but please watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area. State Route 26 is not impacted.