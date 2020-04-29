SPOKANE, Wash - Some wildlife in Spokane spent Wednesday morning enjoying the nice weather.
A viewer called KHQ to say they were playing frisbee golf at High Bridge Park in Spokane when they spotted a moose laying in the sun. A short time later they spotted an Emu running around.
A second viewer also called KHQ and said she lives in the condos near the park and could see the Emu.
KHQ has placed several calls to Fish and Wildlife but so far has not received a response.
