I looked at the calendar this morning: December 6, 2019.
Then I glanced up from my computer screen to one of the few windows I can actually see out of from my desk. It was grey. It was gloomy. But it wasn't winter.
Where is the snow?
Perhaps it's just my short-term memory failing me, but I feel like we should have some snow by now in Spokane, right? Yeah, we had some significant snow blow through in October, but it was so quick (and destructive) we didn't get a chance to enjoy it.
Don't get me wrong. I'm not one of these people who pray for 12 feet of snow, but I have 4WD so I don't mind driving in it, and I like to hit the mountain a few times a year and pretend I know how to snowboard, but Spokane just isn't looking very wintry right now.
But this is really a blessing in disguise. So often when winter arrives, it arrives hard and fast and many of us (I don't want to point fingers) are caught like a deer in the headlights in our procrastination and aren't ready for it.
Now is the time to prepare.
I spent my Friday checking on two industries that are patiently waiting for the snow: Tire shops and mountain ski resorts.
Corey Murphy at Perfection Tire in north Spokane said his shop saw an influx of people following that October snowstorm, but since then it hasn't been as busy as it has been in years past. In fact, rather than the sudden rush after the first real snow of winter, drivers have been steadily getting their cars ready.
"It's cheaper to be prepared than to be surprised," Murphy said. "I still think there's a lot of cars out there that don't have the appropriate tires on right now. If we look at the couple of skiffs of snow we've gotten, we've gotten a lot of accidents out of it."
So if you're planning on getting some snow tires on your car this year, now is the time while the wait times aren't as bad as they will be when that first real snow hits.
"It's (the lack of snow) spread it out where the wait times aren't as bad," Murphy added.
Up on Mount Spokane, you can see winter is slowly arriving. The runs are lightly dusted with snow but the ground is still very much visible (not a good idea to try and snowboard right now as I learned the hard way), but Mount Spokane General Manager Brad McQuarrie says this late of an opening isn't unusual.
"You gotta take what Mother Nature gives you and this is one of those years when it can be a little later," McQuarrie said.
But still, McQuarrie isn't worried.
"It's coming and it's coming hopefully this week. We'll have a bunch of snow tonight and tomorrow morning. When you get up check out web cams!"
So it's not time to hit the slopes just yet, but much like your tires, now is the time to get your ski and snowboard gear ready.
"The snow is gonna come. When it comes, it's gonna come fast," Rachel Harding who owns Spokane Alpine Haus on the South Hill told me Friday. "Make sure you get all your gear, make sure it's all ready. If you need a new setup or new boots, make sure you're doing it, because what happens is the snow falls and then we get an influx of tons of people coming in and they want their stuff tomorrow because the mountains are opening literally within one day."
Harding and her team sell, rent and tune up your snow gear, but again, better to get in now and make sure all of that stuff is squared away before the snow hits. A proper boot fitting alone can take some time, so better to beat the rush now.
As I finish writing this and look up yet again from my computer screen to the one open window within view, it's now dark outside (even though it's only 3:55pm. Ugh.) and I can tell it's already freezing and can't help but think the walk to my cold car might be a little more bearable if I had some picturesque, snowy downtown Spokane scenes to gaze upon.
But as the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for. Check back with me when we actually get some snow and see if I'm still yearning for a snowy December.
Bottom line: We've had an amazing grace period, whether you like snow or not, better to get ready now than to be caught by surprise.
Drive and ski safe, everyone!
